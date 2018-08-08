Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.53% of Copart worth $68,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 72,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,941,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $5,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $11,494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

