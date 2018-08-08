ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 215 ($2.78) to GBX 225 ($2.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.85) target price (up previously from GBX 210 ($2.72)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 239.18 ($3.10).

Shares of ConvaTec Group opened at GBX 209.90 ($2.72) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Sten Scheibye purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,175 ($64,951.46).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

