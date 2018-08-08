Control4 (CTRL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Control4 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Control4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. Control4’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Control4 news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $188,802.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $25,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,924.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,749 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Control4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

