Control4 (CTRL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Control4 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CTRL opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $313,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,827.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $25,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,924.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,721 shares of company stock worth $1,181,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Control4 by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Control4 by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

