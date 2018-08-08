Contrasting Simmons First National (SFNC) and Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $533.77 million 5.22 $92.94 million $1.71 17.66 Shore Bancshares $65.55 million 3.72 $11.26 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 21.66% 9.32% 1.26% Shore Bancshares 20.53% 9.36% 1.10%

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Simmons First National pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 1 0 2.33 Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Simmons First National presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 200 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

