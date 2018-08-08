Contrasting Devon Energy (DVN) and WPX Energy (WPX)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Devon Energy and WPX Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $13.95 billion 1.59 $898.00 million $0.63 69.29 WPX Energy $1.34 billion 6.02 -$16.00 million ($0.42) -45.62

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than WPX Energy. WPX Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -1.60% 5.52% 2.50% WPX Energy -30.02% -0.97% -0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Devon Energy and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 7 20 0 2.74 WPX Energy 0 1 21 1 3.00

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $49.05, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. WPX Energy has a consensus price target of $21.77, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given WPX Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. WPX Energy does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Devon Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 436 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

