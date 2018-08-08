Continental Resources (CLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

NYSE:CLR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.08. 68,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,810. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.28. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

