Container Store Group (TCS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of Container Store Group opened at $10.58 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $532.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $195.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.15 million. research analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Container Store Group by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Container Store Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Container Store Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 258,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

