CONSORT Med PLC/S (CSRMY) and Invacare (IVC) Financial Contrast

CONSORT Med PLC/S (OTCMKTS: CSRMY) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CONSORT Med PLC/S and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSORT Med PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Invacare has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than CONSORT Med PLC/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONSORT Med PLC/S and Invacare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSORT Med PLC/S $380.46 million 1.86 $29.23 million $0.83 17.34 Invacare $966.50 million 0.62 -$76.54 million ($1.93) -9.38

CONSORT Med PLC/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSORT Med PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CONSORT Med PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Invacare pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CONSORT Med PLC/S pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invacare pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

CONSORT Med PLC/S has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONSORT Med PLC/S and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSORT Med PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Invacare -7.60% -13.88% -5.63%

Summary

CONSORT Med PLC/S beats Invacare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONSORT Med PLC/S Company Profile

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products. It also develops, formulates, and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose drugs. Consort Medical plc was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

