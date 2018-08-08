Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 661,775 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,775 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Micro Focus International worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,965.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after buying an additional 2,290,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,925,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,360.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 356,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 342,041 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 570,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 263,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 169.6% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 206,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 129,590 shares in the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFGP. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Micro Focus International opened at $15.55 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.