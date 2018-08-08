CONMED Co. (CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas Sells 4,000 Shares

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,266.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

