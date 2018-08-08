CONMED (CNMD) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CONMED traded down $1.51, reaching $78.57, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. CONMED has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $49,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,266.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,673 shares of company stock worth $570,909. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CONMED by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $5,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.