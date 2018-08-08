CONMED (CNMD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CONMED earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.9159877562256 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CONMED has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $49,129.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $526,218.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $570,909. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

