Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Director Mark B. Puckett Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,087,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 16,439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 393,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,413,000 after buying an additional 390,921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after buying an additional 281,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after buying an additional 184,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,488,577,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

