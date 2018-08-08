Concho Resources (CXO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KLR Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.63.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources opened at $135.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.