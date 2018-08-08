Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) vs. KB Home (KBH) Head-To-Head Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ: CHCI) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Home has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Home 2 11 4 0 2.12

KB Home has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 30.66%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and KB Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $45.43 million 0.22 -$5.02 million N/A N/A KB Home $4.37 billion 0.47 $180.59 million $1.85 12.77

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Dividends

KB Home pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Comstock Holding Companies does not pay a dividend. KB Home pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies -11.60% -173.73% -8.40% KB Home 2.67% 12.31% 4.59%

Summary

KB Home beats Comstock Holding Companies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and construction services company primarily in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Multi-Family, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and construction management, general contracting, and other real estate related services to other property owners. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

