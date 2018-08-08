Compugen Ltd. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.27. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 34.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Compugen by 1,813.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,546 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 24.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 666,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

