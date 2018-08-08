Compugen (CGEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Compugen opened at $3.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth $265,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 34.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

