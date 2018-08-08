Comparing Mustang Bio (MBIO) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

This table compares Mustang Bio and Vascular Biogenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$31.28 million ($0.75) -8.89 Vascular Biogenics $13.86 million 3.72 -$10.13 million ($0.37) -4.65

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mustang Bio and Vascular Biogenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vascular Biogenics 0 4 0 0 2.00

Mustang Bio presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.87%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Mustang Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -38.91% -36.48% Vascular Biogenics N/A -28.67% -24.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics beats Mustang Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops MB-104, a CS1 CAR T, which is in Preclinical study for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosisy; MB-103, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 CAR T that is in Preclinical study to treat glioblastoma multiforme and metastatic breast cancer to brain; and MB-105, a prostate stem-cell antigen CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers. The company has a partnership agreement with the City of Hope National Medical Center and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to develop proprietary CAR T therapies across various cancers. It also holds a license agreement with Harvard University; and a research collaboration agreement with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for the development of CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase III clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for Phase II clinical trials for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The company is also developing VB-111, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with various types of advanced metastatic cancer types, including thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and lung cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound for the control of chronic inflammatory disorders; and VB-600 that is in pre-clinical stage for targeting of MOSPD2 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.