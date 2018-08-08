Comparing JMP Group (JMP) & Nomura (NMR)

JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JMP Group and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -3.67% 6.90% 0.71% Nomura 9.22% 5.83% 0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of JMP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JMP Group and Nomura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nomura 0 1 3 0 2.75

JMP Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.28%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Nomura.

Dividends

JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. JMP Group pays out 180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nomura pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and Nomura’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $109.87 million 1.08 -$15.88 million $0.20 27.60 Nomura $13.82 billion 1.15 $1.97 billion $0.57 8.16

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group. Nomura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JMP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomura beats JMP Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated a network of 156 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts, including low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments that include equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-terms. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.