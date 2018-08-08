Comparing Intermolecular (IMI) & Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

Intermolecular (NASDAQ: IMI) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Intermolecular does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Intermolecular and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular $37.20 million 1.67 -$10.40 million N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products $2.48 billion 7.15 $467.32 million $2.71 23.38

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Volatility & Risk

Intermolecular has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intermolecular and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular -14.05% -14.29% -11.57% Maxim Integrated Products 18.84% 37.83% 16.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intermolecular and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maxim Integrated Products 0 12 6 0 2.33

Intermolecular presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $61.12, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Intermolecular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intermolecular is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Intermolecular on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

