Comparing Glu Mobile (GLUU) & Perficient (PRFT)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

This table compares Glu Mobile and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -18.88% -26.19% -14.64% Perficient 4.85% 10.21% 7.60%

This table compares Glu Mobile and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 3.06 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -12.31 Perficient $485.26 million 1.99 $18.58 million $0.95 29.19

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glu Mobile and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 2 4 0 2.67 Perficient 0 1 2 0 2.67

Glu Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $6.04, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Perficient has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perficient beats Glu Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides product configuration digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transport products, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.