Comparing Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) & Front Yard Residential (RESI)

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Dividends

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Front Yard Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Front Yard Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 6.69% 14.14% 2.94% Front Yard Residential -156.26% -24.38% -8.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Front Yard Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $5.05 billion 0.16 $97.76 million N/A N/A Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 5.70 -$185.45 million N/A N/A

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

