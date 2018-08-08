Comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -392.09% -114.36% -48.44% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -108.26% -56.53%

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $25.19 million 22.78 -$65.78 million ($0.78) -7.44 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.26) -15.38

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 4 5 0 2.56 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.30%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan. It also develops BCX7353 and second generation kallikrein inhibitors, which are oral serine protease inhibitors targeting plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; BCX9250 and BCX9499, which are activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor to treat RNA viruses. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

