Comparing Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) & Beadell Resources (BDREF)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS: BDREF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Beadell Resources has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Beadell Resources does not pay a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 6.84% 3.07% 1.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beadell Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $2.24 billion 4.18 $243.88 million $1.11 36.15

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Beadell Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beadell Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 9 0 2.75

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Beadell Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Limited operates as a gold producer in Brazil and Australia. Its primary property is the Tucano gold mine covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers of gold exploration tenements located in the Amapá state, northern Brazil. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, Its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

