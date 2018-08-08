Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $25.10 Million Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 491,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,095,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.40% of Phillips 66 Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners opened at $53.83 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.04.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

