Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 147,083 Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,917,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.35% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Copa by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

