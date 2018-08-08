Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,357,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,768,000. ONEOK makes up about 1.3% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.33% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6,007.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,791 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 88.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,134 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $55,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,384,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ONEOK opened at $68.21 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

