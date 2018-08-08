Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 511,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 70.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 413,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,486,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,277,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

