Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 141.6% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 86.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

