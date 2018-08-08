Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock (CHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock by 17.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock by 453.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 117,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock by 36.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the period.

Shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Common Stock has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is an enhanced fixed income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

