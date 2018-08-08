Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,859 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $201,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $377,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $31.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

