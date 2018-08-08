Commerzbank Reiterates €220.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective from research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($243.02) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

