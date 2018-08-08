Commerzbank (CBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBK. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.75 ($11.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.04 ($12.83).

CBK stock opened at €8.91 ($10.36) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

