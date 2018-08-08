Commerzbank (CBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBK. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.75 ($11.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.04 ($12.83).

CBK stock opened at €8.91 ($10.36) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

