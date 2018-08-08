Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.84 ($12.60).

Commerzbank opened at €8.91 ($10.36) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

