Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($13.66) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.84 ($12.60).

Commerzbank opened at €8.91 ($10.36) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

