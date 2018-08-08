Comerica Bank Sells 3,244 Shares of ITT Inc (ITT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,571,000 after buying an additional 234,194 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,049,000 after buying an additional 95,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,625,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ITT by 811.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 764,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 680,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $62.14 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $421,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $5,553,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,954,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

