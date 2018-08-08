Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,394,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

