Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Position Raised by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,412 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,052,000 after purchasing an additional 180,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $137,807.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.86. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.22 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

