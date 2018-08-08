Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF opened at $19.16 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.