Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $143.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.43 million and the highest is $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $571.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.84 million to $578.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $610.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $601.92 million to $624.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Columbia Banking System traded up $0.20, reaching $41.90, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 3,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4,223.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 364,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 356,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,032,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,382,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,957,000 after purchasing an additional 164,134 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.