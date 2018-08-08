Colfax (CFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $925.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.07 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Colfax updated its FY18 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Colfax traded down $0.23, hitting $33.50, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,765. Colfax has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colfax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

In other Colfax news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.