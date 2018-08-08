Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Coherent worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Coherent by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.38.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $182.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $145.66 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.31 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

