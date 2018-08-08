Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHR. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coherent from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Coherent from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Coherent by 154.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $29,295,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $26,236,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Coherent by 34.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 428,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent traded down $10.78, reaching $177.08, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 479,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,756. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. Coherent has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.31 million. Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.