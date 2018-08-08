Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Gabelli raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Cohen & Steers opened at $41.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth about $587,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 54,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 163.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

