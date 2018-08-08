Cogent Communications (CCOI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of Cogent Communications traded down $0.15, hitting $49.95, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,295. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.50. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 547.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $1,122,656 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

