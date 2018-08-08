CoffeeCoin Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week (CFC)

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CoffeeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoffeeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $68.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoffeeCoin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00068511 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009571 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000435 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001914 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Coin Profile

CFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin . CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 . The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoffeeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

