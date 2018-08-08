Coeur Mining (CDE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News articles about Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coeur Mining earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0711891749299 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mitchell J. Krebs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

