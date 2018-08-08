Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3336204397255 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners opened at $40.58 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

