CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE:CEO opened at $164.63 on Wednesday. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $185.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.