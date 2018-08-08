CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at $610,404.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $3,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,896 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group traded up $0.24, reaching $161.87, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

